Comedy Night at the Harmony

media release: Time for another hilarious Comedy Night at Harmony Bar! Join us Friday, April 15, at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Milwaukee set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 7:30pm with:

Craig Smith as your host

Featuring: Darrell Cochran, Vanessa Tortolano, and your headliner: Eric Smith

$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite; yickets $10 at the door.