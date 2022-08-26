Comedy Night

media release: Standup Comedy comes to the Bartell Theatre featuring some of the best up-and-coming talent from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago including THREE winners of the annual Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition. Enjoy live piano, beer and wine, and a night of hilarity.

Featuring: Charlie Kojis (Madison’s Funniest Comic 2016); Rory Rusch (Madison’s Funniest Comic 2019); Reier Cammerman; Jared Porter; Ton Johnson (Madison’s Funniest Comic 2022, Aug 26h ONLY); Craig Smith (Aug 27 ONLY)

Hosted by Robert Helfinstine, with Matt Jordan on piano.