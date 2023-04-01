Comedy Night

media release: Join us at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Chicago set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

Doors open at 9pm

$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite

Tickets $10 at the door

Show starts at 9:30pm with:

Glenn Widdicombe as your host

Featuring:

Ben O'Connell, Alecia Altstaetter, and your headliner: Jared Porter