media release: Ready for an unreasonably fun time? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Friday, July 8th from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. Our full menu will be available to order food during the show!

This show will feature stand-up comedy from

Kristen Toomey (nationally-touring Chicago comic, regular headliner at Zanie's and Laugh Factory, TV co-star in "Bad Sides")

Dana Ehrmann (Milwaukee-based comic, regular feature at comedy clubs around the midwest, opened for Todd Barry)

Glenn Widdicombe (Madison-based musician-comedian originally from Mt. Horeb!)

Plus a suprise guest and hosted by Steven Horton

Content warning: this 90-minute show will contain adult themes. It is a comedy show, after all. $15 pre-show/$20 at the door.