Comedy Night
Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
×
courtesy David Schendlinger
David Schendlinger
media release: Ready for a laugh? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, June 3, from 8:00 – 9:20 pm. This show will feature stand-up comedy from:
- David Schendlinger (a true Madison legend, appeared on the Alan Thicke show, has a story about meeting Charlton Heston)
- David Louis (Milwaukee-based touring headliner, named Madison's Funniest Comic 2023)
- Vanessa Tortolano (improvisor and standup who has opened for Mary Mack, Aparna Nacherla, Dan Cummins, Deb DiGiovanni and Dusty Slay)
- Hosted by Steve Horton!
$15 pre-show/$20 at the door.
Info
Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Comedy