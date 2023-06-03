Comedy Night

Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Ready for a laugh? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, June 3, from 8:00 – 9:20 pm. This show will feature stand-up comedy from:

  • D﻿avid Schendlinger (a true Madison legend, appeared on the Alan Thicke show, has a story about meeting Charlton Heston)
  • D﻿avid Louis (Milwaukee-based touring headliner, named Madison's Funniest Comic 2023)
  • V﻿anessa Tortolano (improvisor and standup who has opened for Mary Mack, Aparna Nacherla, Dan Cummins, Deb DiGiovanni and Dusty Slay)
  • Hosted by Steve Horton!

  $15 pre-show/$20 at the door.

Comedy
608-437-2739
