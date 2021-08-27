Comedy Night Out

media release: Join Lady Laughs Comedy as we welcome the amazing Gwen La Roka (ABC, Ñ Beat & TBS) with a line up of all Funny Women ...line up will be updated soon!

A portion of your tickets will benefit Dane Arts Mural Arts so come out to laugh and to help community programs.

VIP TABLES: **If you're interested in reserving a table for 6-8 please email info(at)ladylaughscomedy.com

coming up September 24 - Headliner Chastity Washington (Def Jam Comedy & BET's Comic View)