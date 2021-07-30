media release: Lady Laughs Comedy launching a monthly three show series that will give back to the community and showcase

HERlarious women called Lady Laughs Comedy Night Out for July, August & September. This event will be held at Yahara Bay Distillery and will be an outside event! July’s line up will include our headliner Patti Vasquez (OWN, WGN & TBS) with locals Vickie Lynn, Allie Lindsay, Erin Lok and Dina Nina Martinez and our charity will be United Way of Dane County’s Women United. August headliner will be Gwen La Roka (TBS, ABC & Ñ Beat) benefitting Dane Arts Mural Arts & September headliner Chastity Washington (BET’s Comic View & Def Jam Comedy) and our charity parnter will be announced soon.