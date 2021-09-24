Comedy Night Out
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Join Lady Laughs Comedy as we welcome the amazing Chastity Washington (HBO & BET) with a line up of all Funny Women ...line up will be updated soon!
A portion of your tickets will benefit Planned Parenthood so come out to laugh and to help community programs.
VIP TABLES: **If you're interested in reserving a table for 6-8 please email info(at)ladylaughscomedy.com
