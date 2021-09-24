Comedy Night Out

media release: Join Lady Laughs Comedy as we welcome the amazing Chastity Washington (HBO & BET) with a line up of all Funny Women ...line up will be updated soon!

A portion of your tickets will benefit Planned Parenthood so come out to laugh and to help community programs.

VIP TABLES: **If you're interested in reserving a table for 6-8 please email info(at)ladylaughscomedy.com