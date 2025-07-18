The Comedy of Errors

media release: The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s template for generations of high-energy stage farces, makes its first Madison Shakespeare Company appearance July 18-27 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater. A father searches for his long-lost boys. A wife frets about her wayward husband. And absolutely everyone is confused as a pair of identical twins cross paths without ever meeting until the hilarious conclusion. Directed by John Hendel, recently seen in MSC’s acclaimed presentation of Henry the Fifth.

