Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on April 14, 2023! Bombshell entertainer Amethyst von Trollenberg will be serving burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner Ariel Julie:

From Chicago, Ariel Julie combines sass and crass in her brutally honest style of comedy and storytelling. She’s hosted at Skyline Comedy club (WI) and CG’s Comedy club (IL), been featured at Zanies, Laugh Factory: Chicago, The Idiot Box Comedy Club (NC), The Independent Comedy Club (MI), and headlined at The Drop Comedy Club (IN) and The Market Lounge Comedy Club (IN). Ariel has featured for Steve Rannazzisi, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Sam Tallent. She was selected to perform at the North Carolina Comedy Festival, Madison Comedy Week, Sixth City Comedy Fest, and the Laugh or Die Comedy Festival. Her full hour-special, “Weiner Patrol”, is available on YouTube.

Performances by: Ariel Julie, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Mike O'Keefe, Maria Acosta

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2111625459031418

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.