Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on August 12, 2022. Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more with headlining comedian Mo Good!

Performances by:

Stay tuned!

Hosted by:

Sasha Rosser (Madison)

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show.