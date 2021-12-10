× Expand Vanessa Tortolano Sasha Rosser

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on December 10! We've had jokes, music, yo-yo tricks, and drag... now buckle up for a show that's one part stand-up, one part burlesque--with just a dollop of rap.

Hosted by Madison-based comedian Sasha Rosser, COMEDY PLUS's multitalented lineup will feature performances from:

Reier Cammerman (Milwaukee)

Lili Luxe (Madison)

Craig Smith (Madison)

Vanessa Tortolano (Madison)

December 10, 2021, Doors open at 6PM, show starts 7PM. Crucible Nightclub, 3116 Commercial Avenue. Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show. Tickets on Eventbrite; RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/317939793500387/