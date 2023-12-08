Comedy Plus

× Expand Illume Allure A burlesque dancer with a panda head. Mona Montague

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show brings a night of stand-up, burlesque, and more back to Crucible on Friday, December 8. Followed by '80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

Mona Montague will be serving award-winning nerdy burlesque (nerdlesque) alongside a hilarious lineup of comedians, including headliner LESLIE MITCHELL:

Leslie Mitchell is a flyover state-based comedian, writer, and improviser with a passion for storytelling and an obsession with hamburgers. She has performed in various comedy clubs throughout the Midwest, taking the stage before established comedians such as Bobcat Goldthwait, Mary Mack, Nick Vatterott, Geoffrey Asmus, Jackie Fabulous, and Ryan Niemiller. In July of 2023, Leslie won the “Funniest Person in Iowa” Competition and in 2022 took home first place at the 21st Annual Amateur Stand Up Comedian Competition held at the legendary Jukebox Comedy Club in Peoria, IL. Her comedic style continually revolves and evolves around the crazy blessings of marriage, womanhood, middle age and whatever else suits her fancy.

Performances by: Leslie Mitchell, Mona Montague, Chris Trani, Eli Wilz, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/188057530739767

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.