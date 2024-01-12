Comedy Plus: 100th Show

× Expand courtesy Shirley Blazen A close-up of Shirley Blazen. Shirley Blazen

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy celebrates its 100th show on Friday, January 12 with an extra special run of COMEDY PLUS at Crucible Madison! Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks on the second Friday of every month. Followed by 80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

This January, COMEDY PLUS will feature stand-up and musical performances by Mathew Mitchell, Richard Gomez, Shilpa Rege, and Sasha Rosser intermixed with burlesque acts by The Amazin’ Shirley Blazen:

Shirley Blazen is an award-winning comedy performer and theatrical director who is infamous for her burlesque, comedy, and clowning. Chicago's Screwiest Showpony and self-proclaimed Hostess with the Mayo-stess, Blazen is committed to delivering high-energy hijinks and creating inclusive spaces for subversive performance art in the second city. She's internationally recognized as the headliner of Critical Strike Nerdlesque Fest, a feature of the Fierce! Queer Performing Arts Festival, Chicago Women’s Funny and Nerd Comedy expos, and is the winner of Master of Lipsync at 2020 Burlypicks.

Shirley is the Executive Director and Choreographer of The Screwbelles, a womxn and nonbinary slapstick sketch ensemble, and co-creator of Chaotic Erotic’s Love Circus, Shirley is a prominent figure in Chicago's neo-vaudeville revival. Blazen has directed over 50 unique theatrical productions, garnering press in the Chicago Reader, Voyage Chicago, and Third Coast Review. Shirley’s production efforts include fundraising over $1,500 in charitable donations for Chicago community organizations that support underserved women, children, and LGBTQIA+ populations.

Shirley is currently in production for season 1 of Clown House for OFTV, directing Love Circus Cabaret, and performing wherever zany shtick can be peddled.

Performances by: Shirley Blazen, Mathew Mitchell, Richard Gomez, Shilpa Rege, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/864574665270824

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.