Comedy Plus

Brian Ewing Lyssa Laird

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on January 14, 2022! One of the most versatile and dynamic performers in Chicago, headlining stand-up comedian Lyssa Laird will be joined by Margaret Clinton, Joel Roberts, Shirley Blazen, and Xander Anim for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more. What's more, you ask? You'll just have to come find out.

With performances by: Lyssa Laird (Chicago), Xander Anim (Madison), Shirley Blazen (Chicago, Joel Roberts (Madison), Margaret Clinton (Madison)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Madison)

January 14, 2022 : Doors open at 6PM, show starts 7PM, Crucible Nightclub , 3116 Commercial Avenue

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/715542059407734/

Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show.