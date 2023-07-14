Comedy Plus

× Expand Impolight Media Ruby Devour on stage. Ruby Devour

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on July 14, 2023! Bombshell entertainer Ruby Devour will be serving burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner Raegan Niemela.

Raegan Niemela is a comedian and barfly out of Milwaukee. She has performed in the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Madison Comedy Week, and the High Planes Comedy Festival. In a desperate effort to get ahead, she tricked and swindled her way into opening for the likes of Steph Tolev, Jackie Kashian, and Kyle Kinane. In her spare moments, you can find her nursing a High Life with a Marb Red.

Additional performances by: Peyton Ruddy, Jerry Hamedi

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1384705702321094/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.