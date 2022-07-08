Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on July 8, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, drag, and more with headlining comedian RACHEL MAC:

Rachel Mac is a writer and comedian currently based in the Midwest after 8 years of performing in Los Angeles. She is a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade, both doing stand-up and as a panelist. Rachel worked as a writer for The Movie Show, a late-night comedy sketch show on SyFy, which stars two puppets. She co-wrote and co-starred in an Instagram sitcom, The MacBlakes. She is also, for better or worse, a middle school English teacher.

Performances by: Rachel Mac, Sira Sangare, Tucker Millett, Georgia Marie Gove, Aristotle

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/496525068677593