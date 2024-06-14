× Expand Tim Stoll A close-up of Baylee I.J. Davenport. Baylee I.J. Davenport

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings you a special Pride edition of Madison's sauciest variety show on June 14, 2024 at Crucible Madison!

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks on the second Friday of every month. Followed by '80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

This June, COMEDY PLUS will feature stand-up performances by an all-queer cast of comedians including Dan Docimo, Claire Sundbye, Aris Awes, and Sasha Rosser intermixed with drag acts by Miss Gay Wisconsin US of A at Large 2023 winner Baylee I.J. Davenport!

Performances by: Baylee I.J. Davenport, Dan Docimo, Claire Sundbye, Aris Awes

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1437504660467237/

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.