Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on March 10, 2023! Bombshell entertainers Ruby Devour and Arctic D’Lite will be serving burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner Jarrell Barnes:

Jarrell Scott Barnes is a writer and stand-up comedian from Chicago, Illinois. He’s a cast member of the longest running independent comedy show “The Lincoln Lodge”, which birthed comedic superstars such as Kumail Nanjiani, Hannibal Buress, and Cameron Esposito. His original comedic scripts such as “Southside of OZ” (musical) , “The Revolution House” (stage play), and “Too Lit For TV” (sketch revue) have been performed at venues such as Second City Chicago & LA, IO Chicago, and the prestigious Steppenwolf Theater. Currently, You can watch him on “Tumbleweeds” (VICE TV) with Rapper Killer Mike.

Performances by: Jarrell Scott Barnes, Ruby Devour, Arctic D’Lite, Vanessa Tortolano, Chloe Mikala

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1875384212818463

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.