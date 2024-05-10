× Expand courtesy Neimo Sworld Neimo Sworld on stage. Neimo Sworld

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings you the sauciest variety show in Madison on May 10, 2024 at Crucible Madison!

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks on the second Friday of every month. Followed by 80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

This May, COMEDY PLUS will feature stand-up and musical performances by Vanessa Tortolano, Blake Burkhart, Dan Garcia, and Noah Mailloux intermixed with jaw-dropping burlesque acts by contortionist and Cirquelesque showrunner Neimo Sworld.

Performances by: Neimo Sworld, Vanessa Tortolano, Blake Burkhart, Dan Garcia, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/289524714161788

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.