Comedy Plus

× Expand Conor Cawley Vik Pandya

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on May 13, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more featuring headlining comedian Vik Pandya:

Vik Pandya is a nationally touring stand up comic based in Chicago. Known for his sharp self-deprecation, observational humor on dating, & hilarious crowd work, his comedy album 'Friends With 401(k) Benefits' debuted #1 on iTunes & Top 10 on the Billboard Charts in 2019. Vik has opened for both Roy Wood Jr. & Michelle Wolf and performs regularly at Zanies Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory, & The Improv in Chicago.

He's been featured in 16 comedy festivals across the country including the prestigious San Francisco’s Sketchfest (2020) and NBC's Breakout Comedy Festival (2018). He's shared the stage with mainstream headliners such as: Godfrey, Dan Soder, Big Jay Oakerson - as well as international acts like Vir Das, Zakir Khan & Atul Khatri.

Vik's comedy has appeared in Vulture, the Chicago Sun Times, & the Chicago Tribune.

Performances by: Gwen Rose, Margaret Clinton, Tok Moffat, Joelie Folle, Vik Pandya. Hosted by: Kathryn Gongaware.

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM, at Crucible Nightclub, 3116 Commercial Avenue

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

https://www.facebook.com/events/275869124704930

Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show.