Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show brings a night of stand-up, burlesque, and more back to Crucible on Friday, November 10.

Neimo Sworld will be serving tantalizing contortionist burlesque alongside a hilarious lineup of comedians, including headliner Claire Sundbye, a.k.a. "that foul-mouthed little gay girl trying to do comedy.”

Claire Sundbye’s bubbly, quick-witted comedy leaves audiences everywhere charmed. Her material touches on her unique perspective of being under five feet tall, growing up gay in Kansas, and taking excessive bowel movements through quirky observations, ridiculous anecdotes, and raunchy punchlines. Sundbye has been featured on Comedians You Should Know, is a Laugh Factory regular, and joined the Laugh Factory producing team for their hit show “Fresh Faces”. She was also a featured comedian for AEW’s Starrcast convention, with her set being broadcast live on Premier Streaming Network and highlighted in the cult-followed YT series Being The Elite.

PLUS: Musical comedy by Ross Childs! His song “Air Fryer Blues’’ was nominated for the 2022 Logan Award for best Original Comedy Song. Childs has recently gained fame from his TikToks gaining over 442K+ followers with his most popular comedic videos gaining over 3M views. When not recording and performing his music, he’s writing and performing theater with his friends in the company BYOTproductions. He is also a founding member of the Chicago-based sketch comedy team, “Waffle Junkies”.

Performances by: Claire Sundbye, Neimo Sworld, Ross Childs, Quinn James, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3450543758553129

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.