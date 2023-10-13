× Expand Jason Hillman A person on stage surveys the audience. Sasha Rosser

media release: Lovers of dark comedy, rejoice! Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub for an extra spooky run on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks.

This month, bombshell entertainer Arctic D'Lite will be serving demonic burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest (and darkest) comics, including headliner Matt Jordan.

Matt Jordan has been a mainstay of Madison’s stand-up scene for over a decade. He grew up in Chicago, and when he wasn't dodging bullets, he was being bullied for being fat and contemplating his latent homosexuality while his drunk parents threw dishes at each other. A comedian was in the making. Matt has had the honor of opening for Jim Norton, and also several other headliners whose names he forgot because he sucks at self-promotion. He runs Capitol Comedy Hour, a monthly variety show, as well as the Local Madison Comedy website. Matt and his two cats live in Madison, where he takes full advantage of being an oppressed minority.

Performances by: Matt Jordan, Arctic D'Lite, Tina Youkhana, Ray Wisbrock

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1264450814437383

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.