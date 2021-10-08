× Expand Ashley NiCole Jamie Shriner

media release: Madison Indie Comedy proudly presents COMEDY+ at Crucible Nightclub: Stand-up comedy PLUS a little sumpin sumpin. Multitalented stand-up comic, actress, writer, and singer Jamie Shriner (Chicago) will be joined by The Diva Hour's Queeny Chandler (Chicago) and Darrell Cochran (Milwaukee) for an evening of jokes, drag, music, and more!

Featuring performances by: Queeny Chandler, Darrell Cochran, Jamie Shriner

Sasha Rosser (host)

Per venue rules, please bring proof of covid-19 vaccination or a negative covid-19 test to the show. See you there! Doors will open at 6PM with the show starting at 7PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 in cash at the door.

