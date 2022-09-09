× Expand courtesy Kristin Lytie Kristin Lytie performing comedy. Kristin Lytie

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on September 9, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more with headlining comedian Kristin Lytie:

Kristin Lytie is a stand-up comedian living in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She cut her teeth in the Chicago comedy scene and was even named a “Comic to See” by the Chicago Tribune. Kristin is a regular at Wisconsin comedy shows and travels the country to perform between union meetings. She has opened for Eddie Pepitone, Bobcat Goldthwait, Josh Blue, Kyle Kinane and Solomon Georgio. Kristin has performed in the Altercation Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Beast Village Comedy Festival (Des Moines, IA), the long-running Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and many more.

An eternal optimist, she has worked in progressive politics for the past fifteen years as a community and union organizer. That passion has brought her back to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Her comedy is a product of her core beliefs of justice, equality and DIY ethics. She also hosts Bloody Mary, a podcast about horror movies. Guests range from comics to professors to organizers- all talking about their favorite horror movies!

Performances by: Kristin Lytie, Antoine McNeail, Helena Havok, Samara Suomi

Hosted by: Adam McShane

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ comedy-plus-an-evening-of- stand-up-music-burlesque-and- more-tickets-398664304667

RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1025525198147235

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.