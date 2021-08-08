press release: $10

COMEDY+ is an all-new comedy showcase where standup comics tell you their jokes… PLUS a little something extra. Debuting on the beautiful stage of The Bur Oak and featuring standup, music, and a few surprises from seven of Madison’s best comedians, this is a variety show where every pony has more than one trick.

Featuring: Matthew Mandli, Will Isenberg, Shauna Jungdahl, Olivia Witt, Matt Jordan, Deon Green, Jake Snell

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.