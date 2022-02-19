Comedy & Poetry Jam

× Expand Favorite comedian: Antoine McNeail

media release: Come laugh and Celebrate Black History Month with live Standup Comedy & Spoken Word. Hosted by Comedian Antoine McNeail. Starring Comedian Marvin Phipps from Chicago. Featuring Comedians D Money GP and BoDeany from Milwaukee. Spoken Word Artist Major Payd. Doors open at 9, Show 9:30-11:15. Ages 21& up. Drinks & Food available for purchase. $20Adv/ $25 @ door.

*Enter 1st & Last name in note section for adv tickets* CashApp $1MotionOutReach , Zelle 608-513-1717, Paypal.me/AntoineMcNeail