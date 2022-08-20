Comedy & Poetry Jam

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Comedy & Poetry Jam, hosted by 1Motion Out Reach Enterprise, is Madison's most diverse comedy and poetry showcase, bringing the hottest national/local stand up comics and spoken word artists. Held in the Brink's Banquet Hall.

Tickets available thru CashApp, PayPal or Zelle 608-513-1717. 1motionoutreach@gmail.com.

Comedy, Spoken Word
