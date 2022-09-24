media release: Comedy & Poetry Jam, September 24, 2022. Come celebrate the start of Fall with live Standup Comedy & Spoken Word. Hosted by Madison's own Comedian Antoine McNeail. Starring Mike Samp Chicago's Comedy King. Featuring Tony T from Chicago. Spoken Word by LaShay the Artist. 21& Up

9-11:30 ; RSVP through CashApp, PayPal or Zelle Using : 608-513-1717 or paypal.me/AntoineMcNeail