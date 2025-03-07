Comedy Roast of Luigi Mangione

× Expand DMNX photo A past Cheshire Cat Comedy roast. A past Cheshire Cat Comedy roast.

media release: Join us for the comedy roast (or toast?) of alleged assassin and confirmed heartthrob Luigi Mangione.

Featuring stand-up, roasts, and info-tainment by a charismatic cast of characters including Marie Antoinette, New York City mayor Eric Adams, Luigi the Mario Brother, Velma, a Fox News Personality, and more. Pay no mind to the fact that these famous individuals will bear a striking resemblance to Midwestern comedians Sasha Rosser, Aris Awes, Noah Mailloux, Mickey Morello, Peggy Hurley, and Bryan Leconte.

Doors at 7:30pm; Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space inside Gate 6 by taking the door on the right.

-----------

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. $10 in cash in costume at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 at the doors with a student ID! Cash only.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/986141273427685

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will be issued automatically.