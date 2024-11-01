Comedy Roast of America

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Van Der Weide in costume during a past Cheshire Cat Comedy roast. Noah Van Der Weide

media release: Hot on the heels of Halloween and just in time for election season, Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents a ridiculous costumed comedy show with an ensemble cast of charismatic figures taking the stage to roast the absolute melons off of our great nation. Come to the show in costume for discounted cover; best costumes will win special (read: weird) prizes!

Featuring stand-up, roasts, and info-tainment by Abraham Lincoln, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Benjamin Franklin, The Pringles Guy, a washed-up Miss America, King Tut, and more.

Our roasters may or may not bear a striking resemblance to Midwestern comedians Sasha Rosser, Noah Mailloux, Bryan Leconte, Wolf Ludwig, Peggy Hurley, Connor O’Hara, and Noah Van Der Weide.

Tickets are $10 advance, $15 day of show. $10 in cash in costume at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/887981513175603

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will be issued automatically.