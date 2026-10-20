media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy's award-winning costumed roast series returns to the eclectic, flamingo-themed bar space at Breese Stevens Field's Forward Club. Join us for a vicious evening of burns at The Comedy Roast of Death!

Featuring stand-up, roasts, and info-tainment by a charismatic cast of characters including Michael Jackson in "Thriller," William Shakespeare, a murderous narwhal, Stan Lee, Mitch McConnell, and the Grim Reaper himself.

Come to the show in costume to be considered for prizes awarded at the end of the show!

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space inside Gate 6 by taking the door on the right. This is an indoor show.

Online tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Group discounts available online. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $10 with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at [email protected] to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will be issued automatically.