Comedy Roast of King Henry VIII

× Expand DMNX Photo A group of people during a past Cheshire Cat Comedy roast. Sasha Rosser, Aris Awes and Noah Mailloux, front, from left, and Mickey Morello, Peggy Hurley and Bryan Leconte, back, from left, during a past Cheshire Cat Comedy roast.

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy's popular costumed roast series won "Best Independent Show" at last year's Madison Area Comedy Awards, and now it returns to the eclectic, flamingo-themed bar space at Breese Stevens Field's Forward Club for the roast of serial "monogamist" and former King of England Henry VIII.

Featuring stand-up, roasts, and info-tainment by a charismatic cast of characters including Prince, Larry King, Maury Povich, Pope Leo XIV, P Diddy, and more!

The lineup may bear a strange resemblance to local comedians Gabriella Rizk, Sasha Rosser, Will Isenberg, Breanne Wilhite, Noah Van Der Weide, and Bryan Leconte, but this is merely coincidental.

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space inside Gate 6 by taking the door on the right. This is an indoor show.

Online tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. We recommend getting tickets in advance to guarantee seating and stay updated on the event. $10 in costume or $5 with a student ID at the door. All door sales are cash only.

RSVP on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/1599767821053296

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will be issued automatically.