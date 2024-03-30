Comedy Roast of the Easter Bunny

× Expand Diego Avila A Cheshire Cat Comedy audience at the Forward Club. A Cheshire Cat Comedy audience at the Forward Club.

media release: Join us for an unforgettable costumed comedy show where an ensemble cast of the Midwest's funniest comics take the stage to roast this season's most ridiculous icon: the Easter Bunny.

Featuring stand-up, roasts, and info-tainment by charismatic characters including (but not limited to) Daria Morgendorffer, a leprechaun, Jesus Christ, and none other than the Easter Bunny himself.

Performances by: Sonal Aggarwal, Kadeem Fuller, Sasha Rosser, Michael McChesney, Noah Mailloux, Connor O’Hara, special guests!

Tickets are $10 advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.