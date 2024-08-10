Comedy Summer Camp
Camp Trippalindee 601 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Graduate Madison is a proud multi-year sponsor of Madison Comedy Week. Each year, we adapt the hotel’s rooftop bar Camp Trippalindee into a comedy venue for a Saturday afternoon show. This will kick-off the last night of the festival, and features some of the most fun and inventive acts on the fest as a whole!
Host: Nina Davis
Cassidy Kulhanek (CHI)
John Datoy (Nashville)
Geoffrey Eggleston (Austin)
Matthew Mandli (Madison)
Grace Kilpatrick (CHI)
Britt Boyd (Colorado)
Joey Bednarski (CHI)
Christine Ferrera (CHI)