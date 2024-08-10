Comedy Summer Camp

media release: Graduate Madison is a proud multi-year sponsor of Madison Comedy Week. Each year, we adapt the hotel’s rooftop bar Camp Trippalindee into a comedy venue for a Saturday afternoon show. This will kick-off the last night of the festival, and features some of the most fun and inventive acts on the fest as a whole!

Host: Nina Davis

Cassidy Kulhanek (CHI)

John Datoy (Nashville)

Geoffrey Eggleston (Austin)

Matthew Mandli (Madison)

Grace Kilpatrick (CHI)

Britt Boyd (Colorado)

Joey Bednarski (CHI)

Christine Ferrera (CHI)