The Comedy Variety Hour (and a half) is coming to the Starlight Theater in Madison, WI for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

You've seen them on AGT, Penn & Teller Fool Us, The Late Show, The Gong Show, and Beyond, and now is your chance to see the magic live and in person during this 90 minute All-Ages Clean Comedy Show.

Friday, November 6th at 7 PM at MYArts, Starlight Theater, 1055 E Mifflin Street, Madison, WI