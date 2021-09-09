× Expand Beth Kille Jim Smith and Jenna Joanis performing during filming for "Comet Boy" at Hinckley Productions.

media release: Come see an exclusive showing of Comet Boy, the Musical Movie in our spacious Banquet Hall. Following the film, performances will be by film participants including Dan Kennedy, Lucky Vita, Medicare Mamas and Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets.

The Brink Lounge-Banquet Hall, $10 cover per person.

“Comet Boy, the Musical," is a show featuring the writing and original music of Jackie Bradley, reflecting her journey with a loved one through depression, ending in suicide. The story is based on “Comet Boy,” Bradley's first album of original songs. It's not presented in a dark way, but rather, a sensitive one. The show ends on an uplifting note inviting the audience to be a light for those who have lost the will to shine.

In 2019 the debut of “Comet Boy the Musical” was a huge success, performed before a sellout audience in Madison, WI. Because this project was met with overwhelming love, acceptance, and demand, Bradley planned to reprise it in September of 2020 during Suicide Prevention Week. With the onset of the pandemic, this plan quickly changed and Bradley worked with a team to create a movie version of the musical, which first aired in September 2020 to help spread the word about prevention, destigmatization and awareness of mental health issues and suicide. Also, a new, live recording (CD) including the 14 tunes in the show was recorded and is now available via iTunes and Bandcamp.