press release: “Comet Boy – the Musical” is a cabaret-style musical written by Jackie Bradley. The show was inspired by her journey with local musician, Jay Lechler (her music partner) through bi-polar disorder, ending in suicide.

“Comet Boy” is more than a tribute to Jay, but it shines a light on the urgent need for suicide prevention. Statistics are grim with suicides rising in many, many demographics. The show Is also a fundraiser for the Bandana Project, a UW student organization that focuses on PREVENTION. The Bandana Project is also being adopted by some area high schools.

The cast, crew, and band include some of Madison’s best talents including: actors Sarah Whelan and Lucky Vita, director Michael Bruno, and band Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks, Jim Smith, Dan Kennedy, and Jenna Joanis.

“Comet Boy,” a one-night only show, will be performed on Friday, September 13, 8:00 p.m. at the Brink Lounge.