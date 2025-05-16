Comic Entanglement

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents a hilarious lineup of stand-up comedians headlined by Washington, DC, comedy legend ROBERT MAC:

Robert Mac's cerebral act has been featured at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Montreal's Just for Laughs Comedy festival, on two Drybar comedy specials, and on NBC's "Last Comic Standing". He was the Grand Prize Winner of Comedy Central's "Laugh Riot" comedy competition.

With featured comedian and winner of Iowa's Funniest Person Competition Leslie Mitchell!

Hosted by: Gabriella Mamlouk

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm, enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right.

*THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/566142479921231

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.