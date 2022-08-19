Comic Relief: Stand-up Comedy for a Cause

× Expand courtesy Marz Timms Marz Timms

media release: Friday, August 19: Chicago comedy heavyweight Marz Timms (Netflix, Hulu, Mortal Kombat) headlines a knock-out lineup of stand-up comics from across the Midwest. Profits from the show will be donated to the Wisconsin Public Education Network, so come for the charity and stick around for the hilarity!

Performances by: Marz Timms, Reier Cammerman, Kay Baratti

Hosted by: Olivia Carter

https://facebook.com/events/s/ comic-relief-stand-up-comedy- f/255233053474935/