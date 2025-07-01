Comic Workshop

× Expand courtesy Pocket Vinyl The two members of Pocket Vinyl. Pocket Vinyl

media release: Join us for an exciting evening with Pocket Vinyl! They are a full-time touring band from New London, Connecticut, who recently wrote a graphic novel memoir called How to Completely Lose Your Mind: A Graphic Novel Memoir of One Indie Band's Attempt to Break a World Record. They are stopping at E.D. Locke on their Summer 2025 book/performance tour!

Start off with a workshop from 4-5 PM to learn the basics of creating your own comic. All ages are welcome! Then return for a performance and tour stories from 6:30-7:30 PM, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Their unique live show consists of an energetic piano player (Eric) coupled with a live painter (Elizabeth) who creates a work of art during the show, which is then auctioned off to the audience afterwards. All ages are welcome: here's a disclaimer from the artist: "Some of our songs do have a few "adult" words here and there, but we never perform any of those for our library shows. Our songs do touch on themes of death, mental health, theology, and other more "adult" topics, but the verbiage we use in lyrics will be PG, and won't contain any curse words. Our graphic novel "How To Completely Lose Your Mind" is a book for an adult audience, given what it's about, and it does feature people drinking and smoking, but nothing worse than a PG rating in terms of overall content. We have fans who are 5 years old and fans who are 90, and everywhere in between." Check them out at pocketvinyl.com or https://pocketvinyl.bandcamp. com/ .

The Performance will be live streamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person.