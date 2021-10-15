press release: In-Person Event

Henry Jenkins III: Comics and Stuff: Why Popular Culture Matters

provost professor of communication, journalism, and cinematic arts, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

In this public dialogue, media scholar Henry Jenkins III and queer theorist Ramzi Fawaz will discuss the growing influence of comics studies on the humanities and the enduring importance of popular media to the U.S. cultural imagination. The conversation will cover such topics as: the social impact of sequential art forms, evolving methods for studying contemporary mass media, and the pleasures of popular fantasy. Co-sponsored by the English Department's Americanist Speaker Series.

Friday, October 15, 2:00 PM CT, 7191 Helen C. White Hall, 600 North Park Street