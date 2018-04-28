press release: WUD Art's Comic Symposium continues with the Comics Slam! This free, public event will be held at Everyday Gay Holiday (2088 Atwood Ave.) in Madison on Saturday, April 28 from 7-9pm.

The Comics Slam is a part of WUD Art’s 2018 Comic Symposium, You Did Such A Cool Thing! which celebrates the artistry behind comics, and brings together local Madison comic artists to share and distribute their artwork.

Our headliner is prolific comic artist John Porcellino, author of the self-published series King-Cat Comics. Our mini-headliner, KC Councilor, is a PhD candidate and lecturer at UW-Madison, enjoys drawing comics, and has been on the organizing crew of the Madison Print & Resist zinefest for the past three years. As well as these two artists, Local Madison and UW comics artists who have submitted their work will be projecting their comics while reading them aloud to the audience at the Slam, with each presentation about 4-6 minutes long.

OFFICIAL LINEUP: Denise Makja, Izzy Fradin, Jason Kartez, Sydney Weiser, Xavier Xueyan Wang, Mini-Headliner: KC Councilor, Katie Armentrout, Emily Ugoretz, Hiwot Adilow, Lillie Levin, Headliner: John Porcellino

This event is occurring in conjunction with Madison Print & Resist Zine Fest, which will occur April 28, from 11am-4:30pm at the third floor of the Madison Public Library.

