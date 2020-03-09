press release:

Alex Iantaffi , author and scholar, to speak about Coming Out For Gender Liberation and facilitate a workshop, Life isn't Binary

About this Event

Alex Iantaffi , author and scholar, to speak about Coming Out For Gender Liberation and facilitate a workshop, Life isn't Binary, on March 9th.

Coming out for Gender Liberation with Alex Iantaffi

1-2 PM, March 9, 2020

Room D1630, Truax Campus

Description: Gender liberation is often viewed as most relevant for trans, nonbinary and gender expansive people. However, rigid gender binaries can be viewed as part of the historical, cultural and social trauma of the ongoing settler colonial project. When it comes to gender, could coming out be viewed as a more expansive process in which we could all participate? In this talk, Dr Alex Iantaffi will challenge binaries such as coming out/staying in the closet to explore what potentialities might lie ahead for our movement if we begin to consider gender liberation as a project and responsibility for everyone.

Life isn't Binary workshop by Alex Iantaffi

Room D2610, Truax Campus

Description: During this workshop, Alex Iantaffi will facilitate a discussion about how much of society's thinking operates in a highly rigid and binary manner. Challenging this limited way of thinking, Alex will addresses the key issues with binary thinking regarding relationships, bodies, emotions, well-being and our sense of identity and sets out a range of practices which may help us think in more non-binary, both/and uncertain ways.

These events will be facilitated by Alex Iantaffi

Alex is an author, independent scholar, licensed marriage and family therapist,and former editor-in-chief of the Journal of Sexual and Relationship Therapy. They are the co-founder of Edges Wellness Center LLC and the host of the Gender Stories Podcast.