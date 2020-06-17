ONLINE: Coming Out of COVID: A Marketer's Guide to Content, Branding & Sales

press release: The slow migration to reawakening our marketing plans and sales strategies calls for new thinking, new tactics, and new ways to address unique concerns in order to execute effectively.

American Marketing Association chapters in Iowa, Madison, and Milwaukee have assembled a strong panel of speakers and specialists to help you come out of COVID and tackle the new marketing and sales challenges that lie ahead!

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM CDT

Cost: $5/members $10/non-members. RSVP.

You don't need to be a member to attend and encourage sharing with your network to make sure your friends don't miss out on this great opportunity! We plan to wrap up the discussion at 5:00 p.m., but we invite you to stick around afterward for a random-shuffle networking happy hour. Take advantage of this fun opportunity to meet new marketing folks in virtual breakout rooms!

EVENT AGENDA:

3:30 p.m. - Event begins (Zoom Meeting will be open 15 minutes prior)

4:00 p.m. - Attendees move to breakout sessions

4:35 p.m. - Return to wrap-up panel discussion

5:00 p.m. - Networking happy hour session

MEET THE SPEAKERS!

The Coming Out of COVID lineup includes leaders in three fields. You will be asked to indicate which breakout session you plan to attend during the registration process.

CONTENT MARKETING: LAURA GALLAGHER, THE CREATIVE COMPANY

Laura Gallagher is the President and Founder of The Creative Company, a public relations and web development agency based in Madison, Wisconsin. Laura's boutique agency opened in 1989. She has five employees and represents a number of nonprofit, B2B, and B2C brands in Wisconsin and throughout the United States. Laura is the author of "#180in120 - How to Recharge Your Business in 120 Days". She was named the 2019 SBA's Women in Business Champion of the Year and, in 2016, she was recognized by the Governor and the State of Wisconsin as a Trailblazer.

She returned to school in 2017, becoming a 48-year-old scholar graduating from the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City program and Babson College's 10KSB. Her agency has won numerous awards for its creativity and ability to build a community around a brand.

Key takeaways from Laura's breakout session:

How to navigate the interplay of stakeholders and the role you play as a lead communicator

How to create clarity and build trust

Outlining processes or steps to create a successful user experience and drive sales

Why counting the wins is more important than ever

BRAND STRATEGY: MOLLIE YOUNG, NAMETAG INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Mollie co-founded Nametag® International, Inc. in 1987. She has more than 30 years of strategic branding experience, working with many global companies across all sectors including Pfizer, UnitedHealthcare, Cargill, Boston Scientific, General Motors, Land O’Lakes, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, General Electric, 3M, Whirlpool, Deluxe, Hormel, Bayer, General Mills, Honeywell, and more.

Mollie is a frequent speaker and panelist on topics including brand strategy, global naming, corporate and organizational name changes, branding trends, and brand research/insights.

Key takeaways from Mollie's breakout session:

Brand relevance: Where your brand fits in the new economy

Brand evolution: How to speak to new consumer behavior

Brand translation: Repositioning your brand message

SALES STRATEGY: JENNIFER SIMPSON, SIMPSON SALES SOLUTIONS

Jennifer is a 20-year media and marketing sales leader and Chief Sales Strategist for Simpson Sales Solutions. She is a trusted consultant, coach, speaker, trainer, and aspiring author.

Jennifer spent a good portion of her career ringing the bell as a top sales producer and has served as a sales mentor among her peers for many years. She has vast experience identifying revenue roadblocks that affect sales, management, and marketing teams. Finding the source of profit pitfalls and crafting custom sales solutions is at the core of Jennifer’s consulting approach.

Key takeaways from Jennifer's breakout session:

How marketers can use a front-facing sales force to obtain valuable customer insights

Steps toward achieving stronger sales and marketing collaboration

Brainstorm questions asked during the sales process that could yield maximum marketing advantages