Coming to Madison as a Refugee

UW Hillel/Barbara Hochberg Center for Jewish Student Life 611 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Refugee Town Hall Event – Panel Discussion on Coming to Madison as a Refugee. June 20 is World Refugee Day. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be resettled in Madison? Come listen and ask questions of people resettlement professionals and Madison residents of refugee background.  Light refreshments provided.

June 20, 6-8pm, UW Hillel, 611 Langdon St. Madison, WI 53703

This event is free and open to the public and co-hosted by Jewish Social Services of Madison and Madison Refugee Union

UW Hillel/Barbara Hochberg Center for Jewish Student Life 611 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
