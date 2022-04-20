Coming Together: Culturally Inspired Creation

media release: April 20 - May 27 - In collaboration with groups across campus, including the Division of the Arts and the Design Studies department, the CDMC will host an exhibition of textiles co-designed by artisan designers in the Kutch district of India with design studies students in the School of Human Ecology. These textiles will be designed with inspiration from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection and will be on display in the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery with objects from the Collection.

Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery Hours:

Monday-Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12–4 p.m.

By Appointment: cdmc@sohe.wisc.edu