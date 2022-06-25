× Expand Julia Lopez CoMingle

media release: CoMingle is an experiment in cultivating an eclectic but accessible blend of musical styles, resulting in a unique brand of psychedelic jazz-pop. The group is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and consists of vocalist Luna Pluer, saxophonist Zach Ramirez, keyboardist Mark Goodden, guitarist Will Leadholm, bassist Connor Sheedy, and drummer Matt Allen. All hailing from contrasting but complementary musical backgrounds, they seek to discover a new sound with the aid of their experiences playing jazz, blues, folk, rock, soul, hip hop, and pop, providing audiences with groovy, original tracks that defy categorization and get people moving. Free.