Commemoration of October 7 in Israel: Memory and Meaning One Year Later

media release: A conversation with Vered Vinitzky-Seroussi (Hebrew University of Jerusalem) & Chad Alan Goldberg (UW-Madison)

On October 7, 2023, an estimated 3,000 armed Hamas terrorists invaded multiple towns and communities in southern Israel, massacred some 1,200 people, injured several times that number, and abducted some 250 people to hold as hostages in Gaza. The victims were almost entirely civilians and included the elderly, Holocaust survivors, women, babies, children, young families, and young people attending a music festival. They were brutally slaughtered, mutilated, raped, and burned.

How is this devastating trauma being commemorated within and outside of Israel a year later? And with dozens of hostages still being held captive in Gaza, how can one commemorate an ongoing event? Please join us as we explore these and related questions with Professor Vered Vinitzky-Seroussi, a distinguished sociologist and expert on collective memory and commemoration, former director of the Truman Institute for the Advancement of Peace, and former dean of the faculty of social sciences at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Co-sponsored by Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies, the Department of Sociology, Geroge L. Mosse Program in History, and UW Hillel