ONLINE: Commissions 101: Knowing Your Value and Maintaining Good Client Relationships

press release: Presented by TL Luke | September 23, 7pm - 8pm

Taking on commissions (custom art for a third party) is a huge step for an artist to take on their business journey. That being said, it doesn’t have to be scary! During this workshop, we’ll talk about knowing your value, gaining clients, and maintaining good relationships so those new clients become repeat clients!

Leading “Commissions 101” is T.L. Luke, full-time illustrator and muralist in Madison, WI. Since 2019, Luke has had over 100 commissions from both individuals and businesses around the world, including but not limited to notable businesses like A Room of One’s Own Bookstore here in Madison and publishing company, Lerner Books, in Minneapolis.

REGISTER.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals. Past workshops can be found here.

www.dablmarket.com

www.danearts.com